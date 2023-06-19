More waterspouts could be possible on Monday. (Photo by Gianni Pulone, courtesy of the National Weather Service.)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As many as five separate waterspouts were spotted off the coast of Rockaway Beach on Monday morning and there could be more to come.

The National Weather Service stated on social media that a beachgoer took a photo of two waterspouts spinning simultaneously offshore of Rockaway Beach at 10:25 a.m. Three additional waterspouts were later reported in the area. While all five waterspouts have dissipated in the area, more could form throughout the day.

“With passing thunderstorms, [we] cannot rule out the possibility that they may produce waterspouts through the remainder of the day,” the NWS said.

A marine weather statement has been issued warning boaters to steer clear of the whirling columns of air and water. Boaters are also urged to be vigilant as the waterspouts can be difficult to see in stormy conditions.

“Waterspouts can be dangerous,” the NWS said. “Do not move closer to investigate. Never try to navigate through a waterspout. The best way to avoid one is to move at a 90-degree angle to its apparent motion.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns that waterspouts will be possible up to 10 miles off the coast Monday from Cape Showalter, Wash. to Florence, Ore. Another waterspout was also recorded in the Columbia River Gorge on Sunday morning between Multnomah and Clark Counties.

“Tornadic waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water or move from land to water,” NOAA states. “They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.”