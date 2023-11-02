The warning is in effect from Friday night until Saturday afternoon.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of western and southern Oregon on Thursday.

The warning is in effect from Friday night until Saturday afternoon. Central and Eastern Lake County, Northern and Eastern Klamath County, Western Lake County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County will be impacted. Find the latest information here.

The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries says the heavy rain could cause landslides in areas of steep terrain.

“Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides. They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk,” the department said.

If you are in a warning area, DOGAMI, recommends doing the following.

Stay alert: Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio, or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.

Listen: Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is a danger of a landslide, leave immediately.

Watch the water: If the water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.

Travel with extreme caution: Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.

