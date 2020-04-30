Fleeting showers are the theme of our April month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With days of anticipation, as we look for a helping hand to bring more rain to Oregon, the forecast looks rather breathless on Wednesday night.

Those showers that will bring some water for the second part of our day will be brief and likely won’t amount to much. That is exactly what we DON’T need at this time and has been the theme to our April.

Early Afternoon

Evening

Late

This isn’t going to be your classic short and sweet scenario, it will be more quick paced and just a scratch to our rain total for the month. Showers for the Oregon coast to begin this afternoon, with the heaviest of the showers to approach the Cascades tonight. Of course, we will be right in between the two for the evening hours, with a our best bet for rain around 6 p.m. or so.

Where are we at with rain totals for this system? If you couldn’t already tell from the tone of this blog, it’s not good. A high resolution model is pushing maybe a trace to .05″ of rain around Portland. If we are lucky we may have one decent cell drop a little more, but it’s unlikely that we see totals that push the limit. There is still a chance for a few isolated showers Thursday, but this is just about it for the month of April.

There is a chance for some thunderstorms to develop today too. Now that threat is equally pint-sized for the Willamette Valley, but we can’t rule out a few developing near the Cascade foothills (especially in Washington). However, a larger threat for thunderstorms for central and eastern Oregon this afternoon. The available energy (purple and pink shades below) for thunderstorm development is modeled to be higher around the central Cascades and east. The wind is also likely to help aid in thunderstorm development as you reach higher into the sky for those locations.