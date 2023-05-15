PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A flood watch has been issued for all of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Monday as excessive rainfall could cause flash flooding in the region.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart reports that, despite today’s warm, partially sunny weather, thunderstorms and scattered showers are in the late afternoon forecast.

“Hot and sunny conditions might be deceiving today,” Cozart said. “In addition to the heat, a flood watch is out this afternoon and evening as thunderstorms start to build.”

Portland’s weekly forecast. (KOIN 6 News)

The National Weather Service warns that some regions will receive no rain, while others may receive a hazardous amount.

“Slow moving thunderstorms have the potential to produce periods of very heavy rain this afternoon and evening,” the NWS stated in its flood watch alert. “Not all areas will receive rainfall and some areas may receive very heavy rainfall exceeding half of an inch to 1 inch in less than an hour.”

Heavy downpours may cause excessive runoff and flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone regions, including metro areas. The runoff may also cause heavy debris flows near the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire, the 2020 wildfires and the 2022 Cedar Creek Fire.

The flood watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. The NWS is urging the public to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared for a potential flash flood situation.