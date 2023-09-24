PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flooding and landslides will be possible in southwest Oregon between Sunday and Monday evening as multiple inches of rain could fall across the region, officials warn.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Curry, Douglas and Josephine Counties. The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns that potentially deadly mudslides and debris flows will be possible in these regions during this time — especially in areas recently affected by wildfire.

“Moderate to heavy rain may result in landslides in areas of steep terrain, as well as debris flows in and near burn scars from recent wildfires including the Smith River Complex, the Flat Fire, the Anvil Fire, and the Tyee Complex,” the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries stated.

Residents in these areas are advised to monitor the latest weather conditions. People are encouraged to leave immediately if they hear the sound of cracking trees, knocking boulders, or see signs of trickling or flowing mud.

“Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides,” DOGAMI states. “They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.”