Many areas of the Oregon Cascades and the Cascade foothills lost 2 to 20 inches of snow in a matter of days.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Record pre-winter temperatures and rainfall at elevations as high as 9,000 feet have wiped out a large swath of early-season snowpack accumulating in the Cascades as a Pineapple Express continues to plow through the Pacific Northwest.

Snow depth data from the National Weather Service’s Operational Hydrological Remote Sensing Center shows the dramatic change in snow depth between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5. According to the data, many areas of the Oregon Cascades and the Cascade foothills lost 2 to 20 inches of snow in a matter of days.

Oregon’s snowpack on Dec. 2 (left) and Dec. 5 (right). (NWS)

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart said that the loss of mountain snow was expected considering the balmy December weather and potentially record-breaking rainfall. However, more snow is on the way.

“Temperatures in Portland alone sat nearly 20 degrees warmer than what’s typically seen in the month of December,” Cozart said. “The warm temperatures alone will melt the snow, but when adding high elevation rain into the mix, that only helps speed up the process. This shouldn’t be too alarming for ski enthusiasts. Lower level snow is expected as early as Thursday with snow elevations dipping to 4,000 feet.”