Floodwaters, landslides clog Tillamook County roads

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rain over the past couple of days flooded roads and triggered landslides in Tillamook County.

Several roads were closed this week due to high water. A landslide on Thursday morning closed Bayocean Road for about an hour as crews worked to move the debris.

“Bayocean Road is the only road that will get you out to Cape Meares so when it’s closed, that isolates the residents in Cape Meares,” said Tillamook County Emergency Manager Gordon McCraw, who added that the area is prone to landslides.

Many of the affected roads in the county had reopened by Thursday afternoon, though Tillamook River Road remained closed.

A flood coastal advisory was also in effect until 4 p.m.