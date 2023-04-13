PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Frosty conditions are finding their way back to parts of the Willamette Valley Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a ‘Frost Advisory‘ for parts of western Oregon and Washington early Thursday morning. That’s where temperatures could fall as low as the upper 20s to mid-30s. Patchy frost is possible for some through the mid-morning hours.

Western Oregon and Washington see near-freezing temperatures early Thursday morning as frost remains possible through the mid-morning hours

Some sensitive plants may be threatened by this latest cold snap. Portland typically sees its last freezing morning temperature on March 26, but temperatures have fallen below 32 degrees as late as May 2 in the year 1964. So, the chance of freezing morning lows remains.

Afternoon highs begin to warm by the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will allow afternoon highs to warm into the low to mid-50s. That’s still nearly 10 to 15 degrees below average for the middle of April.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended forecast

Temperatures return to near-normal conditions by the week’s end. Highs will return to the low 60s Saturday and Sunday before the next round of wet weather returns Sunday and continues through the start of next week.