PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While crews continue to clear the wintry mess left from Wednesday’s record snowfall, TriMet says there are still some MAX delays and a few bus routes remain suspended as of Friday morning.

Approximately 15 bus routes are still temporarily suspended, but TriMet spokesperson Tyler Graf reminded folks that it’s a “fluid situation.” Depending on conditions, Graf said more routes could be suspended, but if roads improve route suspensions could be lifted.

More than 100 buses were initially stranded during Wednesday’s storm, but only half a dozen remain stuck on the streets, according to Graf.

Although conditions aren’t the best for some bus routes, Graf says MAX is experiencing minimal delays.

“The MAX system is chugging along pretty well,” said Graf. “You know the thing you have to worry about with MAX is ice building up, but it’s been relatively clear the last couple days without precipitation. So MAX is running more or less on schedule with 10- to 15-minute delays.”

Riders can visit TriMet’s website to stay up-to-date on their routes.

Watch the full interview with Tyler Graf in the video player above.