Wind advisory for Portland metro starts Tuesday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunshine is taking over Tuesday afternoon as morning fog slowly dissipates and allows for temperatures to warm.

Satellite shows the hole in the clouds south of Portland and the fog chipping away to the east; however, overcast skies are still holding for many locations in Salem and to the south. It will be tougher as the wind won’t be in your favor to help mix in some drier and warmer air. With that, the temperature will likely be cooler for you folks today as it will take more time to clear out.

The wind will increase as that day continues and that should help things out overall. We’re expecting the strongest of the wind to come out of the Gorge, spreading to communities east of Portland and eventually into the metro area. Weather models have the wind gusting into the 20 mph range by the time we get to the late afternoon and early evening hours.

That wind is going to carry over into Wednesday and it will strengthen at that time too. The pressure gradient will tighten through the Gorge, pushing wind gusts to advisory level by late tonight/Wednesday.

You can see the outline of the Wind Advisory in the embedded tweet below from morning meteorologist Kelley Bayern. The Wind Advisory starts tonight at 10 p.m. and it will continue through Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Sustained wind speeds blowing out of the east at 20 to 30 mph with gusts ranging from 30 to 45 mph. We have yet to pair up a cold winter east wind with any moisture and that is the case this time around too. Expect a wind chill through the overnight hours and early Wednesday morning. It’ll be a night to bundle up!

Breezy east winds ramp up tonight in Portland with gusty winds funneling through the gorge all day tomorrow. Expect a nice chill from wind gusts up to ~30 mph across the Portland metro area. Wind gusts around ~40 mph likely for the west end of the gorge. #orwx @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/bg9TLkHhqM — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) December 1, 2020

Speaking of Wednesday morning, wind gusts appear to be peaking around the mid-30s to 40 mph at that time. Notice the east wind goes all the way out to the coast range and even areas of the Oregon coast. The most intense wind will be those exposed locations in the Gorge that are a bit higher in elevation. This will be a day that the Vista House is dealing with some gusty conditions. The wind will be rather quiet for you folks south of Portland, with very little to worry about Marion county outside of the Cascade foothills.

Why the sudden burst of wind? Well, we are going to get that high-pressure building east of the mountains and relatively low pressure over the Pacific Ocean Wednesday morning. That pressure will be less dramatic by the time we get to Wednesday evening, reducing our wind speed, but I would count on some breezy moments near the Gorge still. This weather pattern is going to keep us dry and away from any major cloud cover outside of patchy morning fog.