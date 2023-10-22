PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was really feeling like spooky season on Saturday.

We will continue to feel that way until we reach our afternoon hours on Sunday as we’ll see more fog during Sunday morning through the Willamette Valley and our shoreline.

Visibility will be extremely low in our early morning hours Sunday with dense fog expected at times. Please be careful on the roadways and give yourself extra room for the cars in front of you. The fog will look to clear out by the early afternoon hours.

Daytime highs are expected to hover around the mid-60s in the metro area and in Southwest Washington.

Scattered showers are also in the forecast for Sunday, but very little accumulation is expected in the Portland area. We could see just .01 of an inch in PDX while the southern part of the valley could reach around .10 of an inch.

A cooling trend is also on the way.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for numerous showers and daytime highs are expected to only reach the mid-50s around our region.

The cooler temps are expected to continue into next weekend. So, grab those layers — flannels and sweaters will definitely be needed next week!