Fog fills valleys plus air quality concerns over the weekend



A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning for the Willamette Valley, north Oregon coast and the east side of the Columbia River Gorge. Also an air stagnation advisory will be in effect for much of Oregon over the weekend. Some places may not see any sunshine while trapped under an invisible lid known as the inversion. The Dalles, for instance, may stay in the upper 30’s this weekend.



Portland and surrounding temps will be tricky. If you’re trapped in the inversion then your temp may max out in the low to mid 40’s. If your clouds break then you may feel the warmth of the low 50’s.

Your best bet for sunshine is going to be at the coast, better clearing with temps reaching low 50’s. Or try the mountains and get above the inversion.

Current weather alerts:

Dense fog advisory: Willamette Valley and north Oregon coast until Saturday morning

Air stagnation advisory: Willamette Valley until Monday

Dense Fog Advisory: Hood River to east of the gorge until noon Sat

Beach hazards statement: WA-OR coast until Sat night for sneaker waves. Lots of debris from recent storms on the beach