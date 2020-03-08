Fog, frost and now our sunset is after 7 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a few showery days, we are going to be setting up a dry stretch with some chilly morning temperatures. That will begin Sunday morning with cold air settling in from the dipping trough and also a rather clear sky to allow for cooling. That means our temperatures the next few days will like drop to about freezing. Following a soaking on Friday and Saturday, there will be some moisture near the surface to help aid the forming fog.

Forecast models are trying to push the visibility below 1 mile tomorrow morning. I would prepare for fog and the possibility for some areas that are dense. If your morning routine does take you outside in the A.M. hours, you may have to deal with that on your ride around. Hopefully, that fog is out of here quickly in the morning and we can get some sunny moments. Sometimes it does take a little longer and we may miss some of that sunshine until closer to mid-day.

I wouldn’t count out some morning frost for areas in the Gorge and also around parts of the Willamette Valley. If you are worried about some plants you may need to cover them up or bring them inside. That goes for multiple mornings this week with likely a chilly morning in the forecast most the week.

With that, enjoy the sunset that will be after 7 P.M. now!