Fog season is here and we will start our Sunday with just that

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Now is the time of the year where the fog shows up in the morning and the sunshine moves in by afternoon. That is exactly what is going to happen on Sunday as morning fog and low clouds will likely start our day.

Our normal for the month of October, as far as fog is concerned, is around 6 events. October and November our the months that we typically see the most fog. Although, we can have fog in the forecast on and off from October to February.

Check out the visibility forecast for Sunday morning. This weather model is actually painting some areas with dense fog. If that is the case, you’ll want to be prepared for tough traveling conditions for the valley and areas of the Oregon coast. If you are one that likes to go for that morning bike ride or you have a run set for the morning, you may want to reschedule it for the afternoon because of the visibility issues. The fog should improve through the morning with clearing by the afternoon. For those of you in the Gorge or to the east, you shouldn’t have any issues with fog Sunday morning.

It’s likely we are partly cloudy by the afternoon with temperatures slightly cool in the lower 60s. The longer the fog and clouds stick around, the cooler the temperature will be. I have us topping in the lower 70s by the afternoon and evening. That is our average high for early October, so this will be a prime example of an early October day. Why the drop from Saturday? Mainly because of the increase in our onshore flow and the ridge is temporarily flattening. Temperatures warmer for areas like The Dalles, where it is likely to hit near 80 with breezy moments.

Enjoy your Sunday. Warmer weather to start the week with rain by Friday. We may have a pattern change coming. take advantage of this nice weather.