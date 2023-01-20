PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chilly temperatures and foggy skies are a good reminder that western Oregon and Washington are still in the thick of the winter season.

Low visibility is expected to last through the mid-morning hours on Friday. Once the fog layer starts to dissipate, sunny skies will return to the region. That sunshine will help warm afternoon highs to near-normal conditions in the mid-40s.

Reduced visibility due to fog Friday morning

The dry and sunny skies are short-lived. Another round of rain moves in the latest cold front Saturday. That will continue to keep Saturday’s highs below average.

The wet weather doesn’t last long either. Skies begin to clear Sunday with the chance of a few showers remaining.

January rain breakdown in Portland

Sunny skies are a welcome sight after a soggy month, but the return of rain is needed after Thursday’s dry skies. It only took one dry day for Portland to fall back into a rain deficit for January.