PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A foggy and gray start to the day will slowly clear as sunny and mild temperatures return to the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday.

Cooler morning lows will help fog develop over the valley locations surrounding Portland on Wednesday morning. Low visibility is likely at times when the fog is most dense. Visibility will continue to improve as temperatures warm during the mid-morning hours.

Reduced visibility expected through the mid-morning hours in Portland Wednesday, December 20, 2023

As the fog slowly clears, some rays of sunshine will start to appear. Those dry and clearer conditions will help push temperatures into the mid-50s. Those planning on traveling or doing last-minute Christmas shopping should expect calm and clear conditions by the afternoon.

Afternoon sunshine will help push temperatures into the mid-50s. That’s above average by nearly 59 degrees, but still a few degrees shy of the record temperature for Dec. 20, which was 59 degrees, last set back in 2019.

Warmer temperatures will take Portland into Thursday before another round of rain is expected.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland busy holiday week of mostly dry conditions

Looking forward to Christmas Day, weather models are starting to trend on the drier side. Very little rain is expected to fall on Monday.

Very little rain expected in western Oregon and Washington Christmas Day

This comes as Oregon and Washington’s next storm is projected to move into the area by the end of the year.