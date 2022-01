Dense fog Friday morning may linger for some

PORTLAND, ORE. (KOIN) — Ahhh, Friday is here. Wait, before you step outside, there’s something you’ll need. Anti-foggles. Goggles that make the fog go away.

There’s a dense fog advisory for the Willamette Valley and Columbia River Gorge, while a freezing fog advisory is in place for Washington and Oregon.

Expect many areas will be stuck in the fog until offshore flow starts mixing things up. Shortly after noon clouds break up with a stronger easterly wind. That means the south end of the Willamette Valley may struggle to get out of the fog for the day.

The windiest areas today will be on the west side of the Columbia River Gorge, east side of Portland metro; PDX, Troutdale and Gresham. Gusts to 25 mph possible.

Some sun breaks are expected through by late afternoon if not sooner. Daytime highs top the low 50’s. Areas under the clouds may struggle to get past 45 degrees.

Some of the areas hit hardest by rain and snow over the last few weeks may continue to encounter rock slides/landslides over the weekend. Western Washington is the recipient for the most rainfall. Mason, Jefferson and Grays Harbor counties measured 5 – 9″ inches versus 0.25 – 3″ inches across Northwest Oregon in the last 72-hours.

NOAA Water supply outlook for January

OREGON WATER SUPPLY SUMMARY AS OF JANUARY 13TH 2022. THE WATER SUPPLY FORECAST FOR THE SPRING AND SUMMER OF 2022 IS BELOW AVERAGE FOR MOST OF SOUTHEAST, CENTRAL, AND SOUTH-CENTRAL OREGON. FORECASTS ARE A MIX OF NEAR-AVERAGE AND BELOW-AVERAGE FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON, AND FORECASTS ARE GENERALLY NEAR-AVERAGE FOR NORTHWEST AND NORTHEAST OREGON. MOST OF THE AREAS PROJECTED TO BE BELOW AVERAGE ARE ALREADY STRESSED DUE TO DROUGHT CONDITIONS FOR MUCH OF THE PAST 2 YEARS. PRECIPITATION SO FAR THIS WATER YEAR (OCTOBER 1, 2021 TO PRESENT) IS HIGHLY VARIABLE AROUND THE STATE, RANGING FROM ABOVE AVERAGE FOR MUCH OF NORTHWEST AND NORTHEAST OREGON AND BELOW AVERAGE FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHEAST, AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST OREGON. MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK INCREASED DRASTICALLY IN DECEMBER AND EARLY JANUARY FOR THE CASCADES, BLUE, AND WALLOWA MOUNTAINS AND IS ABOVE-AVERAGE FOR ALMOST ALL OREGON WATERSHEDS. SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN CONDITIONS AND WATER SUPPLY FORECASTS ARE POSSIBLE THROUGH THE REST OF WINTER AND EARLY SPRING. SUBSTANTIAL PRECIPITATION AND MOUNTAIN SNOW ACCUMULATION IS POSSIBLE THROUGH APRIL. HOWEVER, LONG-TERM PRECIPITATION, SNOWPACK, SOIL-MOISTURE, AND RESERVOIR STORAGE DEFICITS WILL BE DIFFICULT TO OVERCOME FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF OF THE STATE; MUCH ABOVE-NORMAL PRECIPITATION AND SNOWPACK WILL BE NEEDED TO LARGELY REDUCE DROUGHT IMPACTS. REFER TO THE SECTIONS BELOW AND LINKS PROVIDED FOR DETAILS REGARDING SNOWPACK, PRECIPITATION, SEASONAL CLIMATE OUTLOOKS, RESERVOIRS, STREAMFLOW, AND WATER SUPPLY FORECASTS. THE NEXT UPDATE TO THIS OUTLOOK WILL BE ISSUED BY FEBRUARY 8, 2021. PRECIPITATION AND TEMPERATURES ACROSS OREGON PRECIPITATION FOR THE 2021 WATER YEAR THUS FAR (OCT 1, 2020 THROUGH FEB 4, 2021) RANGES FROM 80 TO 100 PERCENT OF AVERAGE IN OREGON. THE LOWEST TOTALS, 75 TO 85 PERCENT, RELATIVE TO AVERAGE HAVE BEEN IN SOUTHWEST OREGON, AREAS THAT HAVE ALSO BEEN BELOW-AVERAGE FOR MUCH OF THE PAST TWO YEARS. THE HIGHEST TOTALS, 110 TO 120 PERCENT, HAVE BEEN IN THE NORTHERN CASCADES AND IN PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OREGON. DECEMBER PRECIPITATION RANGED FROM 120 TO 200 PERCENT OF AVERAGE, WITH HIGHEST TOTALS RELATIVE TO AVERAGE ACROSS MUCH OF NORTHERN OREGON. DECEMBER TEMPERATURES WERE NEAR TO SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE. SNOW LEVELS DURING MOST OF THE HEAVY PRECIPITATION WERE RELATIVELY LOW, RESULTING IN MAJOR SNOWPACK INCREASES IN THE CASCADES, BLUE, AND WALLOWA RANGES. DETAILS ON PRECIPITATION AND TEMPERATURES: NOAA NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE – NORTHWEST RIVER FORECAST CENTER. WWW.NWRFC.NOAA.GOV/WATER_SUPPLY/WY_SUMMARY/WY_SUMMARY.PHP

