PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drivers in the Portland and Salem areas are advised to slow down Tuesday morning due to especially foggy road conditions, the National Weather Service warns.

“Areas of fog will impact the central and northern Willamette Valley including Salem and the Portland-Vancouver Metro area,” the NWS said in a statement Tuesday. “Fog will be locally dense with visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.”

Conditions in Vancouver Tuesday morning. (Koin 6 Weather cams)

McMinnville Tuesday morning.

The fog is expected to clear later before Tuesday afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Portland Tuesday with a high of 66 degrees.