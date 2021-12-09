Foothills waking up to snow – coldest air this season arrived

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A very cold day is upon us. With a forecast high temperature of just 44° for Portland, this will be our coolest day since mid February (Feb. 18, 2021: 42° at PDX). So, welcome back winter and hello snow.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Mt. Hood area and Oregon Cascades until 9pm Thursday. Snow totals for Thursday, alone, may amount to as little as 6″ inches and up to 1 foot. Whether it’s a few or half a dozen inches of snow, your drive over mountain passes will be impacted.

Snoqualmie Pass in Washington had to shut down not once, but twice Wednesday night due to multiple spin-outs near the summit. This kind of mountain driving takes a special skill; you have to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em, know when to walk away, know when to park it. OK, Kenny Rogers aside, everyone needs a refresher course in snow driving. Don’t worry there will be lots of time for practice over the next 7 days.

Snoqualmie Pass EB I-90 closed while WSDOT clears spinouts. See below for reopening. Passes in Oregon are open with snow accumulating. Current snow level Mt. Hood approx. 2,300 ft., and dropping. Tomorrow's drive: Nasty with wind. @KOINNews #orwx #wawx https://t.co/3YrNHmbhSq https://t.co/dWzWdc9A3w pic.twitter.com/dmzPk2efMx — NATASHA STENBOCK (@NatashaKOIN6) December 9, 2021

Snow levels may be dropping as low as 1,500 or 1,000 feet Thursday morning. This could be a scenario where someone living in the West Hills could see snowflakes falling but upon further inspection would see those flakes melt on impact. However, snow has a chance of accumulating at the Sunset Rest Area over Hwy 26 going to the coast. Totals would remain minimal, perhaps a trace at best over Sunset Hwy.

More wet and very windy weather is on the way Saturday. The coast may get a sandblast with possible white out conditions in the mountains. Stay with us for your next forecast.