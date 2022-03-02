PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has been four days of clouds and rain. We haven’t had one peek of sunshine since last Saturday morning thanks to a slow-moving atmospheric river chugging across Portland leaving our sky full of clouds.

Despite plenty of rain in Portland’s weather forecast, we have made progress with our flood alerts. We have no active flood alerts at this time in the valley or out to the coast. Most rivers have fallen to near flood stage or below flood warning criteria. That doesn’t mean we won’t have some low-lying areas with ponding on Wednesday, but no major issues due to the rivers.

Before we add the rain from today, we are already off to a positive start this month. Portland picked up nearly half an inch of rain Tuesday. Rain totals are going to be similar today.

If we go back to the start of the water year, we are up by a few inches. March is the wettest “spring” month that we have before we start chipping away at our average rain in April and May. This is more so the time that we want to collect as much snow in the mountains as we can grab. If we can keep conditions cool aloft, it helps preserve the mountain snow for the summer.

Last March, we had a terribly dry outcome. We topped off at 1.55 inches for the full month. That was below average, setting the pace for the rest of spring. This year, we are hoping for a different outcome. We have a La Niña pattern holding through spring, which may help.

Although we are up for the water year, we haven’t had a great showing since Jan. 1. Most locations are below average right now, going back to the first of the year. Astoria has collected over 19 inches of rain and is one of the locations that have a positive departure. This is in part why the drought outlook hasn’t improved this year.

The loud atmospheric river events have made it feel like we are picking up a lot of rain. In reality, we’ve had numerous dry stints this year. Portland isn’t very far behind the normal for the year. Eugene is currently sitting five inches behind for the year. There has been more rain north than south in the valley. However, the current atmospheric river should help lower those numbers as they produce some higher rain totals today.

It’s hard to picture dry days coming after spending four days under the clouds and rain. With that said, we may be on our way to a period of time that is going to be dry. In the short term, we have dry air moving in by the weekend. You can cycle through the slideshow below, following the dry air moving in from the northeast. This is going to strip the moisture from the air and it’s going to bring back cooler air with sunshine. There will still be passing showers on Thursday, as an onshore flow keeps the area moist. A different scene coming in a few days. There will be a noticeable deficiency in the moisture by Friday, leaving the area mainly dry by the weekend. Knowing that we are a step behind this year already, this won’t help us out. This will allow for some of the vulnerable areas that have water issues right now to recover.

The weather pattern is calling for more high pressure in the next five to seven days. The extended forecast has very little rain through March 8, 2022. Unless we have a change in the forecast, we are looking at more dry time than rainy bouts. As we work through the remaining days of winter, we are sure looking tame.

A reminder that we are looking for nearly 4 inches of rain in the month of March!