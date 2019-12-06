KOIN 6 Weather Forecast

Deeper moisture arrives Wednesday afternoon and stays through Friday. Expecting snow levels to drop to about 4,000′ by Thursday night.

Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Wed. 4pm until Friday 4am for the Northern OR Cascades above 5,000 feet from Mt. Hood to Hoodoo Ski Area. 1 to 2 feet of snow possible above the Cascade passes.

NEW KOIN 6 Weather Podcast: With a recent change toward cooler, wetter weather and winter just a few weeks away, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern wants to help get you primed to hit the slopes.

For this week’s Your Weather podcast, Kelley talks to Dave Tragethon from Mt. Hood Meadows. He explains how crews are getting ready for their expected opening day this weekend and how large storms and snow harvesting play a role all season long.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean.