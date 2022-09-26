Welcome to the first full week of fall! Temps will feel summery again as we warm back into the mid-upper 80s on Monday. We cool into the week with highs in the low 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered showers arrive within a weak cold front Wednesday morning. Expect wet roads and off-and-on showers lingering into Thursday. Rain totals in Portland are forecast anywhere around 0.1 to 0.2 inches. Not the most impressive soaking for the city, but it’ll be enough to cause wet roadways and to break out the rain jacket.

We heat back up just in time for the weekend with another round of 80s with dry weather.