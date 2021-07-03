Fourth of July forecast is still hot for parts of Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are hitting the weekend with sunshine! The extreme heat wave from last weekend is not in the forecast, but we will be dealing with steady summertime heat in the mid to upper 80s today. The eastern half of Oregon and Washington will still be very hot, near or above 100°. Heat advisories and Red Flag Warnings last through the weekend. That makes a full week now with abnormally hot temperatures across portions of the Pacific Northwest.

Be aware smoke will blanket the sky at various levels, mostly across SE areas of Oregon. Plus, we’re expecting monsoonal moisture to surge in from the SE. That gives locations across the SE corner the best chance at seeing thunderstorms.

It will cool ever so slightly on Sunday for the Fourth of July, with clouds in the morning, turning sunny. The Oregon coast will be in the mid 60s for the weekend. Nice hiking weather for the Cascades, but be extra careful because of the dry conditions.

We have no rain in the forecast.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT /2 PM PDT/ TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ SATURDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR OWYHEE MOUNTAINS… SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS…BURNS BLM AND VALE BLM…WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 423…426…636 AND 637… The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM MDT /2 PM PDT/ to 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ Saturday. * THUNDERSTORMS…Increasing coverage in thunderstorms as they spread from south to the north through the afternoon and evening. * OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusts 40 to 50 mph. Abundant mid level moisture pooled across Nevada is expected to push northward Saturday. This combines with daytime heating and a weak upper disturbance to bring another round of thunderstorms into the warning region. Pockets of wetting rains are possible. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ061&warncounty=ORC025&firewxzone=ORZ636&local_place1=9%20Miles%20SE%20Burns%20OR&product1=Red+Flag+Warning&lat=43.5011&lon=-118.9057#.YOAmI-hKiUk