Freeze warning for some in the morning but another dry day coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When the temperatures are in the 70s and 80s, you don’t really think about anything cold. However, there are some locations today that are going to start the day down near freezing.

This is going to be for the folks that are over in Pendleton and that warning stretches through the counties to the southwest. That means the morning may start at freezing in those areas away from the river. Temperatures should stay warmer for you folks around The Dalles, with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

For those of you in the freeze warning, there may be some damage to vegetation if it is exposed.

For those in the Willamette Valley, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to start the day. It may even feel mild for your morning walk or if you’re deciding to take a ride into work. By the afternoon, we are back to the lower 70s around here. There will be more sunshine on today than Monday afternoon too.

Expect highs around 72-75 degrees today. The wind will be coming out of the northeast for those of you east of the Cascades. The wind may pick up at times for areas like Madras and other portions of Jefferson county. The wind will be fairly light out of the north in the Willamette Valley, running around 5 mph. Temperatures may be a degree or two cooler farther south in the valley.

The Oregon coast still feeling the onshore flow, with temperatures in the 50s and potentially in the lower 60s for some on the northern Oregon coast. It’s just a nice day around here, which we are expecting through most of the week.

It is still going to be dry today. We’ve had a fire danger concern going back to last week, which continues to about Thursday. Below is an idea of the relative humidity for tomorrow afternoon. Again, in the Willamette Valley during April in the afternoon, that number should be closer to the 50s.

We’re sitting in the 20s again, which is well out of the range that we would usually be in. That is just dry, even for the summer. It doesn’t warrant any fire weather alerts from the National Weather Service, but it is worth noting that holding off from any sort of burning right now is the right thing to do.

In fact, the burn ban continues for Multnomah county through midweek. It will be reevaluated on Thursday, which is when conditions will start to cool down a bit. There is no rain in the forecast until the weekend, so there is a small chance that it could be extended, but the other parameters improve.

UPDATE: The BURN BAN in Multnomah County has been extended through Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Conditions will be reevaluated on Thursday, April 22, 2021. pic.twitter.com/lRazFGGHtT — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) April 19, 2021

I want to quickly return to the cloud cover for tomorrow afternoon. After some of those stratus clouds moved through Monday, the conditions open back up as high pressure fills back in today. We should keep more of that blue sky we’ve grown accustomed to the last five days in the forecast today.

There may be some scattered clouds over areas of the Cascade foothills in Washington and then again off the Oregon coast. Most under a sunny sky, which will be great for some basketball at the park or a day at the golf course.