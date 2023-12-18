PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Freezing rain is possible in the Portland hills and low-elevation snow is expected in the foothills of the Cascades and Coast Range between around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as overnight temperatures sink into the 30s toward the end of the week, early forecasts show.

Chilly temperatures are expected to drop snow levels to roughly 1,500 feet of elevation on Christmas. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern predicts that the cool air may also cause pockets of freezing rain along the Columbia River Gorge as a storm moves into the area around Christmas Day.

“Conditions look much colder as we head into Christmas time,” Bayern said. “By Christmas Eve, we could be dealing with near-freezing temperatures overnight around the Willamette Valley and low snow levels.”

The Portland metro area is currently forecast for rain on Christmas morning. KOIN 6 will continue to monitor the upcoming holiday weather as it develops across the region.