PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The freezing rain potential east of the Columbia River Gorge comes to an end Tuesday as afternoon rain moves into Portland.

Warmer and drier weather will start the day off in Portland as a few slick and icy spots remain east of the Gorge Tuesday morning. Clouds will continue to increase across the area Tuesday sas rain returns to the area by the afternoon hours.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s rainy and mild weather forecast for Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Rain accumulation will near a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch from Tuesday to Wednesday evening.

Rain accumulation expected over western Oregon and Washington from Tuesday to Wednesday evening

Snow elevations will climb to 7,000 ft. as western Oregon and Washington temperatures warm. Very little snow accumulation is expected below that through Wednesday.

Higher snow elevations are expected Tuesday, climbing above 7,000 ft.

Temperatures will remain nearly 10 degrees above normal through the end of the week in Portland.

Scattered rain showers remain over western Oregon and Washington through the end of 2023

That comes as slightly drier and sunnier weather returns by the end of the year. The start of 2024 will likely be mild, dry and sunnier than average in Portland for New Year’s Day.