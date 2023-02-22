PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Below-freezing temperatures and gusty winds are forecast to cause icy stretches of road along I-84 through the Columbia River Gorge Thursday.

The National Weather Service warns that 18 to 30-mph winds and sub-freezing temperatures will produce “freezing spray” along the Columbia River Gorge. The freezing mist can glaze over boat docks, bridges and river-adjacent roads.

“Here’s an issue we don’t deal with often: Freezing Spray on the Columbia River,” the NWS said. “Thursday morning is a prime opportunity to see this, especially in the vicinity of the Columbia Bar and in the Columbia River Gorge.”

Snowy conditions at the Multnomah Falls parking lot on Wednesday. (ODOT)

ODOT spokesperson Don Hamilton told KOIN 6 News that this freezing spray will create hazardous conditions for I-84 drivers traveling through the gorge on Thursday. A freezing-spray advisory will be in effect for the Columbia River Bar and the Columbia River Gorge between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. Drivers are advised to drive cautiously on I-18 and along the Astoria-Megler Bridge during this time.

“Low overnight temperatures may make roads icy,” Hamilton said. “Clear roads can still have ice, so slow down and budget extra time for your trip.”

(NOAA)

Tire chain restrictions are in effect for most high-elevation roadways outside the Portland area. Drivers navigating these roads are advised to prepare for delays by traveling with essentials like water, snacks, warm clothing and medication.

“Our crews are out plowing and treating the roads, but we have limited resources and we can’t be everywhere at once,” Hamilton said. “Give snow plows and other vehicles space, and only stop to chain up your vehicle’s tires in designated areas.”