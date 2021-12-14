Freezing temps prompt schools to delay classes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — School districts across Oregon and one district in Clark County announced late starts to classes Tuesday as the winter weather rolls in.

Gaston, Nestucca Valley, Sheridan, Veronia and Yamhill Carlton School District in Oregon and La Center School District in Washington were among the first to announce a two hour delay. Colton School District in Clackamas County is on a 3 hour delay.

Buses in Gaston, Hillsboro and Yamhill Carlton school districts are on snow routes. Gaston has also canceled morning preschool.

Visit KOIN 6 Closings page for the most updated list of closings and delays.