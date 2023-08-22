PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clear air and cooler temperatures return to Portland Tuesday as a mix of clouds and sun returns to the region.

A few afternoon clouds could bring a stray raindrop or two down across parts of the Oregon coast and Willamette Valley. Very little rain accumulation is expected with the wet weather chance, but temperatures will sit below average.

Below average temperatures return to Portland Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Afternoon highs will only make it into the upper-70s and low-80s. (Portland’s average August 22 temperature is normally 82 degrees.) The average temperature will continue to cool, but the forecast is calling for the return of summer heat. Highs will return into the low- to mid-90s by Thursday and continue into the weekend. Mild air returns by the start of next week.

Mild temperatures remain through the middle of the week in Portland as the summer heat builds by the week’s end

Wildfire smoke is also expected to steer clear of western Oregon and Washington through the middle of the week. Tuesday will bring some of the best air quality seen in the area since before the weekend.

Canadian wildfire smoke begins to move east after poor air quality sat over western Oregon and Washington over the weekend and Monday

Now that Post-Tropical Cyclone Hilary has come and gone, clouds will slowly start to clear east of the Cascades this week.