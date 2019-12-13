Fresh snow, big smiles for enthusiasts on Mount Hood

More than a foot of snow fell in 24 hours

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a foot of snow blanketed Mount Hood, thrilling resort operators while slowing traffic through the area.

From Government Camp up, the roads are snow covered. Chains or traction tires are required.

When signs say chains are required on all or certain types of vehicles, chains must be used.

In very bad winter conditions, all vehicles may be required to use chains regardless of the type of vehicle or tires.

In typical winter conditions, vehicles that weigh less than 10,000 pounds and not towing or being towed can use traction tires in place of chains.

On Thursday, Dave Tragethon with Mount Hood Meadows told KOIN 6 News this storm “is a base builder. We launch our season on storms like this.”

Tragethon said Mount Hood Meadows has 5 lifts currently in operation. Once this storm clears, they’ll look at the upper mountain. “There’s a lot of work to be done since they haven’t operated yet.”

They hope to be ready for night skiing by next week.

