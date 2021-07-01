Fresh start to July in Portland, but the heat wave isn’t over

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June ends as the #1 warmest on record for Portland and there is no rain in the forecast for the first week of July. For the 4th month in a row, Portland came up short for the monthly normal rainfall total. We finished June with 1.25″ in the rain gage – that’s 0.38″ below normal.

This first morning of July we get to set a new intention for the month. Let’s make it rain! Well, the best chance for that will be at the coast with drizzle/mist squeezed out of the marine layer. A cloudy start will lead to a cool-ish feeling day. Expect temps in the upper 70’s at PDX. That’s about as close to normal as we get for the next 7 days.

Eastern Oregon and Washington continue to buckle and break new records maintaining highs well above 100°, on par with Death Valley.

The Excessive Heat Warning continues for eastern OR/WA til 8pm Sunday! That’s a full week since this heat wave began. Every day new records are broken. In addition to the heat, more thunderstorms are expected today across eastern OR.

AIR QUALITY ALERT – In effect through Monday Klamath Falls due to Lava Fire and smaller fires in vicinity.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent. * HAINES…As high as 5. * IMPACTS…Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=red%20flag%20warning