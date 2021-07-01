Fresh start to July in Portland, but the heat wave isn’t over

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June ends as the #1 warmest on record for Portland and there is no rain in the forecast for the first week of July. For the 4th month in a row, Portland came up short for the monthly normal rainfall total. We finished June with 1.25″ in the rain gage – that’s 0.38″ below normal.
This first morning of July we get to set a new intention for the month. Let’s make it rain! Well, the best chance for that will be at the coast with drizzle/mist squeezed out of the marine layer. A cloudy start will lead to a cool-ish feeling day. Expect temps in the upper 70’s at PDX. That’s about as close to normal as we get for the next 7 days.
Eastern Oregon and Washington continue to buckle and break new records maintaining highs well above 100°, on par with Death Valley.
The Excessive Heat Warning continues for eastern OR/WA til 8pm Sunday! That’s a full week since this heat wave began. Every day new records are broken. In addition to the heat, more thunderstorms are expected today across eastern OR.
AIR QUALITY ALERT – In effect through Monday Klamath Falls due to Lava Fire and smaller fires in vicinity.
LAVA FIRE
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent.
* HAINES…As high as 5.
* IMPACTS…Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=red%20flag%20warning
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY.
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 90 to 100 degrees.
* WHERE…Grande Ronde Valley and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pdt&wwa=excessive%20heat%20warning