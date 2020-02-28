Friday brings ends to sunny stretch

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will start on a dry note and end with rain. Clouds will be increasing along the coast in the morning, heading eastbound to the valley. Expect nice sun breaks until the afternoon. That’s when clouds will increase and eventually rain will fall for the evening.

Snow levels will drop from 5,000′ down to the mountain passes Friday night. By Saturday morning we’re looking at snow levels as low as 2,000′.