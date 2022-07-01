PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Friday! Who is ready for the Waterfront Blues Fest? It begins Friday under lots of sunshine on the way.

The last 10 days of June have been dry in Portland. Temps balanced out to near-normal after numerous cool days followed by a stretch of days in the upper 90s.

If you are waking up to morning clouds, they are sure to burn off by the time we get to lunchtime. Friday will look a lot like Thursday, sunny and warm. It is hard to complain about a great Friday forecast.

Clouds will increase Saturday. A weak disturbance may even push a few showers into the Willamette Valley by Sunday.

Monday’s Fourth of July forecast is looking like we will start out with a risk of a shower, then we dry out just in time for evening events and fireworks. But for Friday, get outside and enjoy some excellent summer weather with light wind.