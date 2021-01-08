Friday morning puddles and snowy passes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Friday! It’ll be a wet morning commute with the bulk of rain falling in the early morning hours, drying out around 9 a.m. The valley may bring in 1/4 inch or more of rain accumulation in that time period.

For the coast, there is a chance for thunderstorms behind the front as it passes this morning. Be aware as the ocean is getting a whipping once again, there is a chance for sneaker waves this morning until Saturday morning. Please watch the turbulent waters from a distance.

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… * WHAT…Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. * WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Sneaker waves can run up on the beach, lifting or rolling large heavy water soaked logs which can lead to serious injury or death. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=beach%20hazards%20statement



Mountain snow may have the highest impact on roads from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Be prepared for snow levels to drop behind the front down to 3,000 feet. The bulk of the snowfalls is expected to line up over Lane County Cascades. That means your toughest route may be that over the Willamette Pass this morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET



* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.



* WHERE…Cascades in Lane County.



* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.



* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult above 4500 feet,

including Highway 58 across Willamette Pass. https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?x=257&y=282&site=pqr&zmx=&zmy=&map_x=257&map_y=282#.X_gat1VKiHv

By this afternoon showers are coming to an end with the remaining moisture over the Cascades.

Friday should clear out nicely, then temperatures drop into the 30s. We expect fog to fill the valley and stay through Saturday morning. Watch out for freezing fog. Right now, Saturday looks to be your best day to venture out.

When the wet weather clears tonight, keep your eyes peeled. You might get a chance to view another spectacular sunset just like this one in Lincoln City.