PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A glimmer of sunshine will break through the clouds on Friday and Saturday, offering the best change for outdoor activities for at least the next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that Friday and Saturday will offer some of the warmest and driest conditions of the weekend. Rain is expected to return to the area Sunday and will last into Wednesday for the foreseeable forecast.

Portland’s weekly temperature forecast. (KOIN 6)

“We keep it mainly dry into Friday and Saturday,” Bayern said. “We’ve got a shot at a few 60-degree days this weekend too. Rain returns on Sunday afternoon and we fall right back into a rainy, cooler pattern come Monday of next week.”

Cloudy skies are still expected on Friday and Saturday. However, moments of sunshine and views of blue skies will be possible throughout the day.