PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Can you feel relief in the air? Okay, it’s not perfect yet. Temperatures on this Friday morning are still about 10° above normal. So, what’s so much better about the Friday forecast, you ask? We’re shutting off the valve to the monsoonal in the Willamette Valley by the afternoon and bringing back the nice northwesterly breeze.
Coastal weather will remain cloudy and drizzly for the morning. Better beach weather for the weekend.
Enjoy the change in temperatures on Friday. We’re expecting temperatures in the low 80s with clouds slowly clearing this afternoon.
Got plans for the weekend? Get ready to step into warmer temps. Upper 80s to 90 possible by Sunday.
Dense fog advisory for the coast, from South Washington to the Central Oregon coast, issued by the National Weather Service:
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dense fog and drizzle will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 10 NM, Coastal waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR out 10 NM, Waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR from 10 to 60 NM and Waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass.