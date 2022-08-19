PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Can you feel relief in the air? Okay, it’s not perfect yet. Temperatures on this Friday morning are still about 10° above normal. So, what’s so much better about the Friday forecast, you ask? We’re shutting off the valve to the monsoonal in the Willamette Valley by the afternoon and bringing back the nice northwesterly breeze.

Coastal weather will remain cloudy and drizzly for the morning. Better beach weather for the weekend.

Enjoy the change in temperatures on Friday. We’re expecting temperatures in the low 80s with clouds slowly clearing this afternoon.

Got plans for the weekend? Get ready to step into warmer temps. Upper 80s to 90 possible by Sunday.

Thursday’s low was 73° at PDX! This is the 3rd time ever for the month of August to have a max low in the 70s. This is also a tie for the 5th warmest morning low ever for PDX.

Dense fog advisory for the coast, from South Washington to the Central Oregon coast, issued by the National Weather Service: