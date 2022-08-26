PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler weather starts Friday! Although most everyone will be in the clouds on this Friday morning, the afternoon will allow for partly cloudy skies in Portland, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Running in the Hood to Coast Relay? This forecast is going to keep you cool from start to finish. We’re expecting nice, below-normal temperatures from Friday through Saturday. Even during the afternoon legs running through Portland, it won’t be absurdly hot. Drizzle is likely over the Coast Range tonight through Saturday morning to make that run extra fun.

Portland may get a few opportunities to add a few drops to the bucket late Friday night through Saturday morning. An ensemble of forecast models is pointing to rain totals that range from a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Your best bet for collecting closer to a tenth of an inch will be at the coast or across our foothills.

After enjoying a major drop in temperatures over the weekend, we’re in for another few days in the 90s next week, just in time for back to school. The first day of school for Vancouver and Portland schools is Tuesday, Aug. 30 and that could be our hottest day in the mid-90s. La Center schools start Wednesday Aug. 31 and temps will still be toasty in the low 90s to upper 80s. Salem-Keizer opens by grade level after Labor Day, Sept. 6 and 7.