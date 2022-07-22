PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The clouds come marching one by one, hurrah, hurrah! Not always do we cheer on the entrance of clouds, but if you’re looking for some cooler air, they’ll definitely help out.

Portland is expecting at least two days of below average temperatures. We have a thicker marine layer that will cover the top of the valley by morning. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s to start the day, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. That means a majority of the afternoon will be in the 70s, only pushing near 80 by afternoon. Fantastic weather to be outdoors.

Temperatures will be cooler across the board. Central Oregon and areas of the Lower Columbia Basin, should be around 10 degrees cooler than the last few days. The clouds will hit the mountains but they will not push east of the barrier today. That means we have plenty of sun for areas like Madras and Pendleton today. You will still need to protect yourself from that sunshine.

The shakeup that is causing the cooler weather is an upper-level trough. This is a cooler air mass and it is opening the door for that onshore flow. Once this clears out, we will be back on target to warm and sunny summer weather. Have a great day!