PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week into December and we’ve already seen measurable snow in Portland and the surrounding metro areas. So, is there more this week? Not just yet.

On this Tuesday morning there are likely still a few icy neighborhoods in the foothills where snow may have melted and frozen over. Morning temps in the Willamette Valley will hover just above freezing. It’s going to be a cloudy day so take your Vitamin D! Daytime highs only reach the low 40’s, well below-normal. There is a slight chance for areas of drizzle in the morning hours.

We’ll keep these weather subtleties going through the middle of the week. No big snowmakers until Thursday. A strong storm arrives followed by more wet, cold weather over the weekend. Snow levels may dip to around 1,500 feet by Sunday, but we’ll mostly see rainfall around the valley and heavy snowfall in the Cascades.

Did you know that Portland broke a record Sunday for measurable snowfall on December 4? This last Sunday at PDX there was 0.1 inches of snow measured. That beat the old record of a trace amount set back in December 4, 1980. We celebrate the tiny things here.

Forecast high and low temperatures for the coast and Willamette Valley Tuesday

A very cloudy day forecast on Tuesday

Forecast for the Willamette Valley Tuesday

Portland broke a record Sunday for measurable snowfall on December 4th. The old record was a trace.

On average the month that gets the most snowfall in Portland is January.

Snow totals measured on Sunday Dec. 4 across NW Oregon and SW Washington

Here’s the December snowfall count from years past.

