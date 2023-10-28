PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cold and frosty conditions will be a distant memory for Portlanders by Saturday afternoon as sunny skies return to the area.

Morning lows will start the weekend off with the mercury hovering around freezing. Sunny skies from sunrise to sunset will help temperatures return to the mid-50s by the afternoon hours.

Portland sees a frosty start to the day Saturday with sunny and warmer afternoon conditions Saturday, October 28, 2023

This weekend’s clear skies are helping start and end the day on a cold note. Early morning lows are still expected to fall into the 30s through Monday morning. That’s thanks to clear skies and radiational cooling working at full speed.

Clear overnight conditions are helping warmer afternoon conditions free the atmosphere during the overnight hours. Slightly warmer overnight conditions are expected by the start of next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s dry and chilly weather forecast for the final days of October

Thankfully, trick-or-treaters won’t be covered in raincoats and heavy jackets as mild and dry conditions are expected for Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters should see mild and dry skies for Halloween

Temperatures will fall into the 50s and upper 40s for most of the trick-or-treating time Tuesday evening. Rain chances don’t start working their way back into the forecast until the middle of the next week.