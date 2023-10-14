PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye to the sky with your protective solar glasses Saturday as Portland anticipates the return of rain.

Morning lows will fall into the mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies as the Pacific Northwest prepares for the highly anticipated ‘ring of fire’. Clouds will likely keep spectators from getting the full show, but a few brief views of the eclipse are possible through the thinner clouds.

Cloudy skies will likely eclipse the eclipse Saturday morning over much of the Pacific Northwest

Despite there being mostly cloudy skies, protective eye gear is a must to observe this astronomical event.

Cloudy skies won’t stop temperatures form warming to the mid 60s Saturday afternoon. That’s when another round of rain moves through and lasts through the late evening.

Rain showers could become heavy at times Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain accumulation will near a couple of hundredths of an inch of rain.

Skies will slowly start to dry dry overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. A lingering showers or two is possible Sunday, but skies will remain cloudy. Despite the cloud coverage, temperatures will begin to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wet weather trend for the rest of the week

Another round of wet weather arrives Monday. Monday looks to be the rainiest day over the next week as temperatures remain near normal.