PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Scattered showers, mountain snow and breezy conditions make for a typical January day for those in the Portland area Thursday.

Scattered showers will continue through much of the day Thursday. Temperatures will remain slightly warmer than normal from the coast to the valley. Portland should expect to see afternoon temperatures climb close to 50°F. Rain accumulation is expected to continue to add up across the area through the weekend.

Mild and wet weather continues in Portland and much of western Oregon and Washington Thursday, January 4, 2023

Gusty winds are possible at times in western Oregon and Washington. Gusts could near about 20 mph. Those gusty conditions will make afternoon highs in the upper 40s feel slightly cooler as wet weather remains.

That combination is helping drop snow elevation levels to nearly 3,500 ft. by the end of the week. That’s great for Oregon’s ski resorts. Additional snow will continue to add up as cooler and wetter conditions remain through next week.

Portland will feel the cooler conditions as well. Afternoon highs will continue to fall as the weekend approaches. That’s where foothill snow is possible this weekend into the start of next week. That’s not to be confused by the brief scare of weather app snow populating for some over the past 24 hours. Right now, that potential remains too far out. Weather models are not agreeing and the timing is all over the place.

What the KOIN 6 Weather Team does know, is that temperatures will cool over the next week and moisture will remain present. The forecast will continue to change as this potential system continues to develop.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cooler and wetter weather forecast for the next week

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team as your most accurate forecast continues to be refined.