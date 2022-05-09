PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The unseasonably cool weather continues as we work through another week of May.

Temperatures barely topped 50 degrees on Sunday, with another chilly day expected Monday. The morning will begin with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. There is the slight possibility for some patchy frost out there in the Willamette Valley.

There is a frost advisory in place until 8 a.m. Monday

Temperatures will likely be too warm around Portland for frost, but it will be cold as you step out the door for the commute.

It may be worth keeping the fragile plants inside for Monday night into Tuesday as well. We are just dealing with a cold air mass right now.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s by the afternoon. There may be a few spots that have a hard time reaching that mark, but most should. Expect a high of 53 to 55 degrees in Portland.

The morning may have a few isolated showers, but it will be the mid-day and afternoon hours that will probably have a few cells sprout up. We can’t rule out downpours, small hail, and some gusty wind Monday. Cycle through the graphics below and you will have a better idea of what it will look like.

Once we start drying out on Monday night, we should have an extended stretch of fairly dry weather. We will pick up the action on Thursday. In the meantime, we keep the May weather cool and showery.