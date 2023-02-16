PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jack Frost made another visit to the Willamette Valley Thursday morning as temperatures continue to sit below freezing for the start of the day.

Morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon. Despite seeing less sunshine, Portland temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s Thursday.

Portland Morning fog visibility forecast Thursday

Fog will drop visibility for some Thursday morning. Patchy freezing fog is a possibility with the biggest threat being frost.

Extra time should be added to your morning commute Thursday if your vehicle is exposed to the elements. A layer of frost will coat most windshields by sunrise.

Frost scrape alert Thursday morning

Thursday won’t be the last round of winter temperatures. Early morning lows are expected to sit below average by five degrees through the end of the week.

Portland’s frost-freeze forecast through the middle of next week

Calm winds, sub-freezing temperatures and patchy fog will allow the development of frost. The moisture provided by fog freezes objects like grass and windshields that dip to temperatures at or below 32 degrees.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares how frost forms

Western Oregon and Washington still have a few weeks of freezing temperatures expected. On average, Portland doesn’t see its last early morning freeze until March 26.

Portland International Airport’s average latest spring freeze

The latest date recorded with temperatures at or below 32 degrees at Portland International Airport was on May 2, 1964. That’s the record latest subfreezing temperatures for the Portland metro area.

Below-freezing temperatures aren’t an oddity over the Cascades in May. High elevations and points east of the Cascades typically see freezing temperatures into the month of June or even July.