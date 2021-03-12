Frosty morning and perfectly sunny afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A frosty morning is expected to evolve into a pleasantly sunny afternoon this Friday.

This morning temps will likely bottom out in the low 30s again. Wind-sheltered locations in the valley may run into fog. Otherwise, you may run into frosty rooftops and grass. Our coastal neighbors south of Florence have a frost advisory in effect. See those details below.

Bust out that sunscreen today, if you haven’t already. This afternoon the glorious sun is out. Daytime highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s, as we saw yesterday. PDX high was 61° (also achieved in mid-Jan).



Frost Advisory South Central Oregon Coast

South Central Oregon Coast-Curry County Coast- Including the cities of Coos Bay, North Bend, Reedsport, Bandon, Port Orford, and Coquille FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY WHAT: Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. Coldest spots may briefly touch freezing early Friday morning. WHERE: South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast including Reedsport, North Bend, Bandon, and Port Orford. WHEN: From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=frost%20advisory

Looking into the weekend

Saturday: likely a repeat of Friday with increasing clouds. Freezing level: 8,000′. Before you go to bed, roll your clocks ahead 1 hour for DST.

Sunday: Highs may only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. A cold front arrives and so does the rain by midday. Snow level: 4,500 feet down to 2,000 feet. Snow accumulations could range from 4 to 6 inches for resorts. Roadway snow may be just 1 to 2 inches.

Monday morning: Snow level 1,500 feet with minor accumulations possible for Coast Range.

Taking a look back at temperatures on record for Portland

The earliest high temp of 70° for PDX occurred Feb. 28, 1968. So far this year the warmest temps in Portland were yesterday at 61°, March 1, 3, and 4 at 60°, and Jan. 12 & 13, both days at 61°. In February our warmest temp was 58°.