Frosty morning conditions coming the next few days

It's been over 10 days since we've seen a temperature in the 30s in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a long stretch of above-average morning temperatures, we are finally opening the door to some chilly air.

We will be dropping to about freezing by Friday morning, but communities outside of Portland may see that as early as Thursday.

This will indeed break our pattern that has been in place allowing for little change in our temperatures up and down the Willamette Valley. With that, a cool eastern breeze should help usher in that cold air through the Gorge to drop those temperatures down to that frosty level. We know how important it is to make sure the kids are prepared for these temperatures for the bus stop and we want you to have the forecast that prepares you for these winter temperatures.

These will not be record-breaking temperatures. If you can recall, 1985 brought in a very cold snap at this time of November, claiming most of the morning record temperatures in the lower to mid-20s. We are ways out from that, but we can count on some lower 30s.