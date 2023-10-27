PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early morning frost makes a return to much of western Oregon and Washington Friday morning. These will be some of the coldest temperatures Portland has seen in nearly 200 days.

Early morning lows will rebound nicely as sunny and dry skies return to the Pacific Northwest Friday. Highs will remain below average but will return to the mid-50s.

Friday’s afternoon sunshine will continue through much of the weekend. That’s where temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend and into next week.

Trick-or-treaters aren’t expected to cover their costumes Tuesday. Afternoon highs will near the 60 during the afternoon. A few clouds will remain throughout the day, but bone dry conditions last through the evening.

These dry, yet cool conditions will take Portland into November. Rain chances don’t return to the Pacific Northwest until the middle and end of next week.