Full Sturgeon moon, chance to see planets this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There has been a lot going on the last few weeks up in the night sky.

We’ve been able to enjoy comet NEOWISE, the meteor showers (Aquariids and Capricornids), and now it’s time for the full moon and some nearby planets.

On Monday night, the moon will be at full illumination with a mostly clear sky to take in the sight. The full moon for August is frequently advertised as the “Sturgeon” moon. Like other full moon names, this name represents something that was going on during this time of the year for Native Americans.

According to the Farmers Almanac, it was named for the popular fish that was bountiful around the Great Lakes for local fishing tribes. At times, it is also referred to as the “Green Corn” or “Grain” moon because we are nearing the time for harvest. You could guess what next month’s full moon may be named…hint above.

For Portland, this is going to be a good showing. We shouldn’t be dealing with clouds that may block out this view as the night sky takes over. The moonrise time is at 9:09 p.m., the meridian passing time is at 1:04 a.m. and the moon will set at 6:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

You have plenty of time to snag a photo and share it on social media or send it on in for the KOIN Weather team to use. Check out some of the photos of the moon last night as it was peeking over the horizon.

The full Sturgeon Moon made its appearance tonight over Portland. The haze was pretty bad but at least it contributed to the intense reddish hue as it peeked over the horizon #moon #SturgeonMoon #pdx @KelleyKOIN @NatashaKOIN6 @KOINNews @NWSPortland @NASA pic.twitter.com/ddJ7xBnYCI — Jose Julian Araya (@JoseJAraya) August 3, 2020

You will also get a chance to see some of the nearby planets if you are in an area that is dark enough. While the moon is passing the meridian you will be able to see a smaller bright object just to the right that is going to be Saturn and then a slightly larger one even farther to right that is Jupiter. Below is a photo to help you out with that viewing tonight.

Night sky August 3 / 4 Moon, Saturn, Jupiter

Lastly, we have a big event coming up shortly after this full moon. Can you guess it? The Perseid meteor shower will peak next week. Be on the lookout for your forecast this weekend!