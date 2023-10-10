PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service has issued multiple gale warnings for Oregon’s coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather through Wednesday morning as strong winds and rough seas are expected to create hazardous boating conditions.

The first Gale warning remains in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday. The second gale warning will last from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Nine to 16-foot waves and 28 to 51-mph winds will be possible during this time.

“Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility,” the National Weather Service warns.

A hazardous seas warning and a small craft advisory have also been issued for the region.

“Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels,” the NWS said. “It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.”