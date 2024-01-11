PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials are warning that garbage service may be delayed this weekend due to winter weather expected in the area.

The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability warned that the weather which is expected to start Friday could slow garbage, recycling and compost collection in certain parts of the city.

They also said that even if there is no ice on the ground, inclement weather in other parts of the city could still cause delays.

“You might look out your door and expect collection because you see sunshine and a clear, safe street,” said Dave Huber of WM, one of Portland’s garbage service providers. “The challenge may be related to what happened the day before in another part of town. If conditions didn’t allow us to collect yesterday in one part of town, we may have every available driver on the street for recovery in that area.”

BPS is asking Portlanders to leave their bins on the streets if they are not emptied because garbage collection will come as soon as it is safe.